Kansas City police seek help to find 77-year-old man missing since Thursday afternoon

Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read

Kansas City police were asking the public for help on Friday night to find a 77-year-old man reported missing from the Northland near Kansas City International Airport since late Thursday afternoon.

Malcolm S. Sieggen was last seen boarding a southbound KCATA bus from a stop at N.W. 112th Street and Ambassador Drive around 5 p.m. Thursday, police said. He has a health condition that requires medication and is considered possibly endangered, according to police.

Sieggen stands roughly 5-foot-11 and weighs about 160 pounds, according to police. He was wearing a yellow jacket and khaki pants when he was last seen.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information concerning Sieggen’s whereabouts to call 911.

