Kansas City police seek help to find 10-year-old last seen Thursday at Northland school

The Kansas City Police Department is asking the public for help with finding a 10-year-old boy missing and endangered from the Northland since Thursday afternoon.

Rico Byrd is last known to have been at Chinn Elementary School at 7100 N. Chatham Avenue in the Park Plaza neighborhood around 3 p.m., Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement. He was wearing a Batman T-shit, black shorts and white Nike shoes at the time, police said.

He is 4-foot-9 and weighs about 95 pounds, police said.

The department is asking anyone who sees Rico to dial 911.