Kansas City police seek help to find 76-year-old woman missing for two days

Kansas City police are asking the public to help them find a missing 76-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia who was last seen in the Loma Vista neighborhood early Monday morning.

Mary E. McAlaster was last seen around 6 a.m. in the 9300 block of Old Santa Fe Road, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said in a statement Wednesday. Police said her family is worried about her safety.

McAlaster stands roughly 5-foot-1 and weighs about 117 pounds, according to police. She was reportedly wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, multicolored shoes and a gray hat when she was last seen.

Police are encouraging anyone who finds McAlaster to call 911 immediately.

MISSING/ENDANGERED elderly person: Mary E. McAlaster, B/F, 76, 5’1, 117 last seen near 9320 Old Santa Fe Rd on 03-14-22 about 6am on foot, wearing Bro Jacket, Blu Jeans, Orange/wht/gry shoes, grey hat, family is concerned for her safety. If located please contact 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/DzYdrWTbSs — kcpolice (@kcpolice) March 17, 2022