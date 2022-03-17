Kansas City police seek help to find 76-year-old woman missing for two days

Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read

Kansas City police are asking the public to help them find a missing 76-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia who was last seen in the Loma Vista neighborhood early Monday morning.

Mary E. McAlaster was last seen around 6 a.m. in the 9300 block of Old Santa Fe Road, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said in a statement Wednesday. Police said her family is worried about her safety.

McAlaster stands roughly 5-foot-1 and weighs about 117 pounds, according to police. She was reportedly wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, multicolored shoes and a gray hat when she was last seen.

Police are encouraging anyone who finds McAlaster to call 911 immediately.

Mary E. McAlaster, 76, was reported missing after she was last seen Monday in Kansas City. She has dementia and her family is concerned about her well being, police said.
