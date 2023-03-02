Kansas City police seek help to find 6-year-old missing since Wednesday afternoon

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Wednesday to locate a 6-year-old boy missing from the Broadway Gillham neighborhood.

The child, Amir L. King, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at the Foreign Language Academy, a Kansas City public school at 3450 Warwick Boulevard, police said. Police said his family is concerned for his welfare.

At the time he was last seen, King was wearing a blue Eddie Bauer coat and a green T-shirt with black Adidas lettering, police said. He also had jogging pants and tennis shoes with red flames on.

King stands about 4-foot-1 and weighs about 40 pounds, according to police.

Police were asking anyone with information concerning King’s whereabouts to contact the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.