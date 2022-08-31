Kansas City police seek help to find 55-year-old man missing since Monday afternoon

Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Tuesday night to find a missing and endangered 55-year-old man last seen in the Swope Park Campus area.

Timothy Saunders was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, according to police. Police say he has a traumatic brain injury that makes communication difficult.

Saunders stands about 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 170 pounds, according to police. He was wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts when he was last seen.

Police were asking anyone with information concerning Saunders’ whereabouts to call the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

Kansas City police were asking the public for help on Tuesday evening to find Timothy Saunders, a 55-year-old man reported missing since Monday afternoon. He was last seen near aEast Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, according to police.
Kansas City police were asking the public for help on Tuesday evening to find Timothy Saunders, a 55-year-old man reported missing since Monday afternoon. He was last seen near aEast Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, according to police.

Recommended Stories