Kansas City police seek help to find 55-year-old man missing since Monday afternoon

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Tuesday night to find a missing and endangered 55-year-old man last seen in the Swope Park Campus area.

Timothy Saunders was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, according to police. Police say he has a traumatic brain injury that makes communication difficult.

Saunders stands about 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 170 pounds, according to police. He was wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts when he was last seen.

Police were asking anyone with information concerning Saunders’ whereabouts to call the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.