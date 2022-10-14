Kansas City police seek help to find missing, endangered 66-year-old man with dementia

Kansas City police were seeking help from the public and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to locate 66-year-old man, diagnosed with dementia, after he was reported missing from the Bannister Acres neighborhood on the city’s South Side.

Jesus Rodriguez-Fiallo was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday leaving a home in the 9800 block of Overhill Road, according to police. His family is concerned for his well-being, considering his medical condition.

Rodriguez-Fiallo stands about 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 140 pounds, police said. He was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, a black jacket and red tennis shoes when he was last seen.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with knowledge of Rodriguez-Fiallo’s whereabouts to contact KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or to call 911.