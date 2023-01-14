Kansas City police seek help to find 14-year-old last seen boarding school bus Friday

Bill Lukitsch
Kansas City police were asking the public to help find a 14-year-old missing since she got on the bus for school on Friday morning.

The girl, Christiana Allen, was last seen being picked up by the bus around 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of 109th Street and Hillcrest Road in the Stratford Estates neighborhood, according to police.

Allen is described as 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black jacket, pink pants and black-and-white shoes when she was last seen, police said.

Kansas City police were asking anyone who sees Allen to contact the KCPD’s Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150 or the department’s non-emergency line at 816-234-5111.

