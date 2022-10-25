Kansas City police seek help to find endangered 78-year-old man reported missing Monday

Kansas City police were asking the public for help on Monday night with finding a 78-year-old man reported missing from the Blue Vue Hills neighborhood.

Louis Hicks was last seen around 4:30 p.m. walking in the 14000 block of East 49th Street, police said. He has diagnosed medical conditions requiring care, and his family has grown concerned about his well-being, police said.

Hicks stands about 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 160 pounds, according to police. He was wearing a floral-patterned blue shirt, a blue hat, blue jeans and dress shoes when he was last seen.

Police were asking for assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol to issue a statewide alert for Hicks. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts was asked to call KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or 911.