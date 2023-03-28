Kansas City police seek help to find missing, possibly endangered 78-year-old woman

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Monday to locate a 78-year-old woman missing from Kansas City International Airport.

Margarita Rademacher was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday at the airport, police said, and had possibly sought to fly internationally to Columbia. Police said her family was concerned for her physical and mental well being as they had been unable to reach her.

Police said she did not have travel plans prior to being dropped off at the airport. On Monday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol put out a statewide advisory seeking assistance with locating Rademacher.

Rademacher is described by police as 5-foot-4, roughly 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a red sweater, white T-shirt and jeans, and regularly wears eyeglasses.

Police were asking anyone who sees Rademacher to call 911 to reach the nearest police agency or call KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.