Kansas City police seek help to find 10-year-old boy reported missing Friday night

Police were asking for help on Friday night to locate a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing in south Kansas City.

The missing boy, Isaiah Ladd, was last seen on foot in the area of the Cloverleaf Apartments at 14548 U.S. 71 Highway, police said in a statement. Isaiah’s family is concerned for his safety, police said.

Police said Isaiah was wearing pink and yellow pajamas featuring the Pokemon character Pikachu. He was not wearing shoes.

Police were asking anyone with information concerning Isaiah’s whereabouts to call the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or dial 911.