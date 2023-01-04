Kansas City police seek help to find 69-year-old woman missing for one week

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Tuesday with locating a missing and endangered 69-year-old woman who’s been missing for one week since last being seen at Research Medical Center.

Debro Saad was last known to be at the hospital at 2316 East Meyer Boulevard on Dec. 27, police said in a statement Tuesday night. Police say her family is concerned for her well-being.

Saad relies on a walker and has health conditions that require regular medication, police said.

Police were asking anyone with information about Saad’s whereabouts to contact KCPD at 816-234-5220.