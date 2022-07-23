Kansas City police seek help to find missing 83-year-old man with early-onset dementia

Authorities were asking the public to help find an 83-year-old man with early-onset dementia after he went missing on his way home from a Kansas City hospital Friday afternoon.

Albert Wright, of Blue Mound, Kansas, was last seen leaving St. Luke’s Hospital near the Plaza in Kansas City around 2:30 p.m. after visiting his wife there, authorities said Friday night. Wright was supposed to be driving to Blue Mound, a small town about 90 miles southwest, but never arrived, police said.

Wright was driving a gray 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Kansas veteran license plate: 6140.

Wright is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 178 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts when he was last seen.

Alerts about Wright’s disappearance were issued by Kansas City police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Authorities were asking anyone with information about Wright’s whereabouts to contact the Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.