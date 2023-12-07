14-year-old reported missing in Kansas City on Wednesday night is found safe: Police

Update: Police said Wednesday night that 14-year-old Mya Lawrence was found safe.

Kansas City police were asking the public for help to locate a 14-year-old girl reported missing Wednesday night.

Mya Lawrence was last seen around 8 p.m. near East Blue Parkway Drive and James A. Reed Road in the city’s East Swope Highlands neighborhood, according to police. She walked away from home and has not been seen since, police said Wednesday night.

Lawrence is 4-foot-11 and roughly 100 pounds, according to police. She was wearing a black jacket, tan pants and a black stocking cap.

Kansas City police advised anyone who locates Lawrence to immediately call 911.