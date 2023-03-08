Kansas City police seek help to find 31-year-old woman missing since Monday morning

Kansas City police were asking the public for help on Tuesday night to find a 31-year-old woman missing since late Monday morning.

Police said Elecia Avenetti, 31, was last in contact with family around 11:53 a.m. Monday. Her last location was believed to be somewhere in Kansas City, police said.

Avenetti is described as 5-foot-5 and roughly 150 pounds. Police were asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or dial 911.