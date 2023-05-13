Kansas City police seek help to find 16-year-old missing since Friday evening

Police were asking for help late Friday night to locate a 16-year-old missing from the Highview Estates neighborhood in south Kansas City.

The teenager, Lyric Crompton, was reported missing as of 7:30 p.m. She was last seen near Bannister Road and Hardy Avenue, police said.

Crompton stands roughly 5 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was wearing a white T-shirt, white jeans and multi-colored running shoes at the time.

Police were asking anyone with information concerning her whereabouts to call the Missing Person/Homicide Section at 816-234-5043.