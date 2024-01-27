Kansas City police seek help to find missing, endangered woman and 5-year-old

Kansas City authorities were asking for help Friday night to locate a woman and her 5-year-old son who were reported missing and possibly endangered.

Jessica Martinez, 43, and Jacob Martinez, the boy, were last seen around 5 p.m. in the 7800 block of East 67th Street, according to bulletins from Kansas City police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Police said the pair left the area in a dark blue Chevrolet pickup truck with a ladder rack. They were believed to be with a man identified as 45-year-old Kelly Phelps, who police say has a history of domestic violence.

It was not known if Jessica and Jacob Martinez were with Phelps willingly, according to police.

Jessica Martinez was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. Her son was wearing a blue T-shirt with a dinosaur print, and blue pants.

Authorities were asking anyone with information to call 911 or Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.