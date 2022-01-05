Kansas City police seek help to find 12-year-old boy reported missing Tuesday night

Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read

Kansas City police are asking the public for help with finding a 12-year-old boy reported missing on Tuesday night.

Eduardo Pineda, of Kansas City, was last seen around 7 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 50th Street, Officer Donna Drake, a police spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Pineda is 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 215 pounds, police said. He was wearing a gray jacket, black pants and black Nike shoes when he was last seen.

Police are asking anyone who locates Pineda to call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

Kansas City police are asking the public for help with finding Eduardo Pineda, 12, who was reported missing Tuesday night from the 1500 block of East 50th Street.
Kansas City police are asking the public for help with finding Eduardo Pineda, 12, who was reported missing Tuesday night from the 1500 block of East 50th Street.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories