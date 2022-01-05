Kansas City police seek help to find 12-year-old boy reported missing Tuesday night

Kansas City police are asking the public for help with finding a 12-year-old boy reported missing on Tuesday night.

Eduardo Pineda, of Kansas City, was last seen around 7 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 50th Street, Officer Donna Drake, a police spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Pineda is 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 215 pounds, police said. He was wearing a gray jacket, black pants and black Nike shoes when he was last seen.

Police are asking anyone who locates Pineda to call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.