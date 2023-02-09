Kansas City police seek help from public to find missing, endangered teenager

Kansas City police were seeking help from the public on Wednesday night to locate a missing and endangered 17-year-old.

Shakir Thomas was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday walking in the Royal Oaks neighborhood near the intersection of 110th Street and Cypress Avenue, according to police. His family was concerned about his mental state on Wednesday, police said.

Thomas stands about 6 feet tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds, according to police. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a white V-neck shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Police were asking anyone who sees Thomas to not approach him and instead call 911.