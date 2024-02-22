Kansas City police seek help to find 32-year-old man reported missing Wednesday

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Wednesday to find a man reported missing and possibly endangered.

Shane Hadsall, 32, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Buckingham Lane in Kansas City’s Park Farms neighborhood, near Raytown, according to police.

Police said Hadsall’s family members are concerned about his safety and well-being.

Hadsall is described as a white man, with red hair and hazel eyes. He was last wearing a black coat, black jeans and red Chiefs hat, police said. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Police asked anyone with information regarding Hadsall’s whereabouts to call the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or 911.