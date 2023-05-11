Kansas City police seek help to find teen, infant missing since Wednesday afternoon

Kansas City police were asking the public for help to find a teenager and two-month-old reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Sapphire Stinson, 15, left the 7400 block of Bellefontaine Avenue around 2:20 p.m. with her daughter, Saphir.

They were seen getting into an Uber that was bound for St. Luke’s Hospital’s Crittenton Children’s Center in the Ruskin Hills neighborhood at 10918 Elm Avenue.

The mother and daughter did not arrive at the destination, police said. Further details were not immediately disclosed by police.

Police were asking that anyone with information concerning their whereabouts contact KCPD’s homicide and missing persons section at 816-234-5043.