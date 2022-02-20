Kansas City police seek help finding 12-year-old girl reported missing Sunday

Kansas City police have asked for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday morning.

Yaebizmar Grajales was last seen in the area of East 10th Street and Paseo Boulevard, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Police did not provide information regarding what time she was last seen, but Grajales was wearing red pajama pants and white Nike shoes.

Grajales is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 195 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Police ask that anyone with information concerning Grajales’ whereabouts call 911 or the Kansas City police missing persons unit at 816-234-5136.