Kansas City police seek help in finding 33-year-old man missing for over a month

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 33-year-old man who has been missing for over a month.

Keith Henderson was last heard from at 10:50 p.m. Jan. 17 over text message. It is not known where he was last seen or what he was wearing, police said.

Police say Henderson is 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs 300 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His family is growing concerned that he may be in need of treatment due to a prior medical diagnosis.

Police are asking anyone who locates Henderson to call 911 or the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.