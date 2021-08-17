Kansas City police seek help to find 38-year-old man missing for the past week

The Kansas City Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 38-year-old man who went missing last week.

Jerome Brown is last known to have been in the area of East 39th Street and The Paseo Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to police. He has medical needs that require daily treatment, police said.

The department is asking anyone with information of his whereabouts to call 911 or the Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5136.