Kansas City police seek help to find 13-year-old missing since Thursday
Kansas City police were asking the public for help Monday to find a 13-year-old boy missing since Thursday from the Lakeview Terrace neighborhood in the Northland.
Jayden Robker was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue, police said in a statement. Police say his family is concerned for his welfare.
Robker stands 5-foot-7 and weighs about 127 pounds, according to police. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with a camouflage pattern, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes. He was also seen on a black skateboard.
Police want anyone with information concerning Robker’s whereabouts to call the department’s juvenile section at 816-234-5150.
MISSING JUVENILE Jayden Robker 13, blk hair/bro eyes last seen on 02/02, 3p near NW Plaza Dr and NW Plaza Ave. in a grn camo hoodie, gry sweatpants, blk tennis shoes, on a blk razor skateboard. Family is concerned for his welfare. If located contact KCPD Juvenile 816-234-5150. pic.twitter.com/FnVlqWdlST
— kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 6, 2023