Kansas City police seek help to find 13-year-old missing since Thursday

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Monday to find a 13-year-old boy missing since Thursday from the Lakeview Terrace neighborhood in the Northland.

Jayden Robker was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue, police said in a statement. Police say his family is concerned for his welfare.

Robker stands 5-foot-7 and weighs about 127 pounds, according to police. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with a camouflage pattern, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes. He was also seen on a black skateboard.

Police want anyone with information concerning Robker’s whereabouts to call the department’s juvenile section at 816-234-5150.