Kansas City police seek help to find 66-year-old man reported missing since Thursday

Kansas City police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were asking for help Friday to locate a 66-year-old man who was reported missing since Thursday.

The missing man, Winfred Anderson, was last seen walking in the 5100 block of East Linwood Boulevard in the Knoches Park neighborhood, according to Kansas City police. A statewide bulletin says Anderson left Kansas City’s Veterans Affairs Medical Center at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Police say Anderson is cognitively impaired and has schizophrenia with episodes of psychosis. His medical condition causes him to sometimes wander or be easily manipulated or taken advantage of, according to police.

Anderson is described as a Black man, 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with black and gray hair. He was wearing a blue shirt, black pants and black Adidas tennis shoes when he was last seen, according to police.

Police were asking anyone with information regarding Anderson’s whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit 816-234-5043 or call 911.