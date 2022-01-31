Kansas City police seek help to find missing, endangered 75-year-old

A statewide alert has been issued for a missing and endangered 75-year-old Kansas City woman after she was seen with a stranger withdrawing funds from her bank late Monday morning.

Judith E. Clouse, who suffers from dementia, is sought by law enforcement after she was last reportedly seen in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers are asking the public for help to locate Clouse at the request of Kansas City police.

Clouse’s last known location was at the Bank Midwest at 4600 Shawnee Drive in Kansas City, Kansas. She was seen there around 10:30 a.m., authorities said, and was accompanied by an “unknown white female.”

Authorities describe Clouse as a white woman, roughly 5-foot-4 with white hair and blue eyes. Police are searching for a blue Chevrolet Malibu she was seen in.

Clouse is without her medication, and authorities are emphasizing the belief that she may be endangered.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5136.