Kansas City police seek help to find 60-year-old man missing five days

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Monday with finding a missing and possibly endangered 60-year-old man after he was last seen five days before in the Marlborough Heights neighborhood.

Robert Kilgore, 60, was last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday walking in the 8300 block of Wabash Avenue, according to police. He is known to walk through the neighborhood but usually does not stray far from his residence and his family has grown concerned for his safety, police say.

At the time he was last seen, Kilgore was reported to be wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, brown work boots and a St. Christopher necklace, according to police. He is bald and has tattoos forming sleeves on both arms, police said.

Police were asking anyone with information concerning Kilgore’s whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or dial 911 if seen.