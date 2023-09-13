Kansas City police seek help to find possibly endangered woman reported missing Wednesday

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Wednesday to locate a missing and possibly endangered woman.

Taquiesha Landis, 33, was last heard from via text message around 4 p.m., police said in a written statement. Police say Landis is in need of medical care.

Landis is described as a Black woman, roughly 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds. Police had no clothing description or a last known location for Landis.

Kansas City police were asking anyone who finds Landis to call 911 immediately.