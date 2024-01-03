Kansas City police seek help to find 26-year-old man reported missing Wednesday

Kansas City police were asking for help to find a 26-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

Rayvon Lewis was last seen about noon on foot near East 24th Street and Troost Avenue, according to police. Police said Lewis needs immediate medical care.

Lewis is described as a Black man, 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds. He was wearing a plaid jacket and black pants on Wednesday, police said.

Police asked anyone who locates Lewis to immediately call 911.