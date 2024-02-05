Kansas City police seek help to find 13-year-old reported missing Monday afternoon

Kansas City police were asking for help Monday to locate a 13-year-old boy reported missing from the Northland.

Jonathan Thessen was last seen walking around 2:30 p.m. Monday near Northwest 72nd Street and Prairie View Road, police said in a written statement. Police say Jonathan has a medical condition that requires immediate care.

Jonathan is described as a white male, roughly 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black jacket and a dark gray baseball cap.

Police were asking anyone who locates Jonathan to call 911 or contact the Missing Persons Squad at 816-234-5043.