Kansas City police seek public’s help to find 61-year-old man missing since Wednesday

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Thursday to find a 61-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing from the Northland since late Wednesday morning.

Juan Cerritos, 61, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday walking near the intersection of Gladstone and North Belmont boulevards, police said. He needs daily medication for his well-being, police said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a statewide alert as well Thursday evening seeking assistance from the public to find Cerritos.

Police were asking anyone who locates Cerritos to dial 911 immediately.