Kansas City police seek public’s help Saturday to find missing five-week-old baby

Kansas City police are searching for a five-week-old baby girl reported missing.

Kaliyah Wiley was last seen at her home near East 91st Street and James A. Reed Road, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City police.

Authorities believe she may be in danger since her Thursday night disappearance, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol statement.

She was in the custody of her father, Charlies Clifford Wiley, at the time.

Wiley said he planned on dropping the five-week-old child at a police station or safe harbor, but she has yet to be located at any such place in Missouri. He is in custody and refusing to say where the baby is located, said Jessalin Anderson, a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Wiley’s family is worried about the child’s welfare.

The five week old weighs eight pounds and is 19 inches in length. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or safety can contact the police department’s missing persons team at 816-234-5043.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.