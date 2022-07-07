Kansas City police seek public’s help finding 31-year-old man missing for over a week

Police are looking for a man who has been missing for over a week, the Kansas City Police Department said Thursday.

James Jackson, 31, was last heard from around 3 a.m. on June 29.

Jackson is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing when he disappeared, police said.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s location can contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or KCPD’s missing persons unit at 816-234-5220.