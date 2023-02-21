Kansas City police seek witnesses to shooting death on the city’s southeast side

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot on the side of a roadway in southeast Kansas City Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near East 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard, according to Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

The victim, an adult male, was found east of the streets’ intersection, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers initiated first-aid until emergency medical services arrived on the scene, Drake said.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel canvassed the area Monday, hoping to find witnesses. The northbound lanes of Van Brunt near the intersection remained closed off for several hours following the shooting.

The crime scene sits near several residences and businesses, including a busy McDonald’s. Interstate 70 is a few blocks south.

Drake said no suspect information is available at this time, but she hopes someone passing by may have seen something.

“This was the middle of the day — a busy intersection. We’re hopeful that there will be people come forward with information,” she said. “I would implore them to do it for the family of the victim.”

Anyone with information can call detectives at 816-234-5043 or remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest in the case.