Kansas City police sergeant charged with assaulting teen to enter plea in court

A Kansas City police sergeant is expected to plead guilty to a felony assault charge for allegedly smashing the face of a 15-year-old boy in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant nearly three years ago.

Sgt. Matthew T. Neal faces a charge of third-degree assault after being indicted by a Jackson County grand jury related to an encounter Nov. 14, 2019, in the parking lot of Go Chicken Go at 51st Street and Troost Avenue.

The teen suffered broken teeth, bruising to his head and a gash on his head. As he was lying on the pavement, Neal forced his knee on the back of the teen’s head, according to prosecutors.

The victim was heard pleading “I can’t breathe,” prosecutors alleged.

A court record Wednesday showed that Neal was scheduled to enter the plea during a hearing that will be held virtually Oct. 27. Neal had previously pleaded not guilty and remains free on bond.

A criminal trial was scheduled to begin Nov. 14.

Officer remains employed by KCPD

Neal remains employed with the police department and is assigned to the executive services bureau, Officer Donna Drake, a police spokesperson, said in an email to The Star.

Drake said the police department does not comment on pending litigation, “to ensure fairness for all sides involved.”

Sean McCauley, who listed in court records as the attorney representing Neal, did not respond to request by The Star seeking for comment.

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners agreed to pay $725,000 to settle an excessive use of force allegation against Neal and the police department.

Tom Porto, the attorney for the teen, declined to comment.

According to prosecutors, the victim was a passenger in a car that fled as police tried to pull it over.

The car pulled into the restaurant’s parking lot. The driver and the teen exited the vehicle and got on their hands and knees with their hands raised.

Prosecutors said the teen did not struggle or pull away. Neal pressed his knee into the teen’s head and neck, pinning his face into the pavement and causing him to struggle to breathe.

The teen was not arrested or charged with any crime associated with the incident. He was treated at Children’s Mercy Hospital, where he received six stitches near his hairline, according to court records.