Kansas City police shuts down Broadway Avenue in Westport amid standoff with suspect

Authorities were asking people to avoid a city block near Kansas City’s Westport entertainment district on Friday evening as police were engaged in a standoff with a possibly armed suspect.

Kansas City police blocked off the 4100 block of Broadway Avenue amid the operation on Friday as a precaution, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said in a statement. The person whom police were concerned about was a suspect in an aggravated assault who may be armed with a gun, Becchina said.

Yellow crime scene tape was placed around the block as a heavy police presence was apparent in the area. On a nearby rooftop, at least one officer could be seen looking through the scope of a rifle as another looked through a pair of binoculars.

However, most of Westport, a popular area for nightlife, appeared business as usual Friday evening.

Further details about the incident were not immediately disclosed by police. In addition to officers on scene, police had set up a command post Friday evening a few blocks away at the Community Blood Center.

Road traffic along Broadway Avenue was also shut down by police. Authorities were advising motorists to seek an alternative route.