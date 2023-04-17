Kansas City police provide status update on shooting that injured teen
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves provided a status update on a shooting that injured a teenager.
The 16-year-old boy was allegedly shot twice by a white man after accidentally ringing the doorbell while attempting to pick up his siblings in North Kansas City, Missouri.
“I want everyone to know that I am listening,” Chief Stacey Graves said, “and I understand the concern we are receiving from the community.”
“He is the utmost example of how you want a young man to carry himself in this world,” said one of the teen’s longtime teachers.
“It is inescapable not to acknowledge the racial dynamics at play,” a civil rights attorney for 16-year-old Ralph Yarl said after the teen was allegedly shot in the head by a homeowner.
"We never have an incident up here like that,” a neighbor said of the shooting
KCPD Chief Stacey Graves and KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas conducted a press conference Sunday regarding the shooting of a teen Thursday in Clay County.
