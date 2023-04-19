Kansas City police surround home in search of alleged kidnapper in Independence

Police are investigating a reported kidnapping and aggravated assault that began in Independence and led to an hours-long standoff at a Kansas City residence.

A male victim flagged down officers on patrol around 9:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Wheeling Avenue and said he had been kidnapped earlier that evening in Independence, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, in a news release.

As the suspect drove him around, the victim said he exited the vehicle and escaped around 23rd and Wheeling, while the suspect pointed a gun at him.

The victim also provided officers with a suspect vehicle description. Other officers in the area saw a vehicle that matched the description near 23rd and College Avenue and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it refused, Becchina said.

Police pursued the vehicle until it stalled near 31st Street and Brighton Avenue, and a male suspect ran from the vehicle and appeared to run into a home in the 3000 block of York Street, Becchina said.

Officers surrounded the residence and made several attempts to talk to the male suspect and get him to leave the home, but they were unsuccessful. Police called a standoff and brought in tactical officers and negotiators.

A woman and multiple minors exited the home without issue and are cooperating with the investigation.

The standoff continued until about 3:30 a.m., when officers entered the home but didn’t locate anyone else.

Kansas City detectives will coordinate with Independence police as the investigation continues.