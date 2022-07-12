Kansas City police find suspect vehicle in July 4 hit-and-run that injured 11-year-old

Kansas City police have found a vehicle suspected of being used in an Independence Day hit-and-run that injured an 11-year-old, a search warrant shows.

Police have been investigating the incident since then and released photos of a suspect vehicle. Detectives received a tip about the vehicle’s location and got permission to search the vehicle for damage, according to an affidavit filed for a search warrant in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Police were called at about 11:34 p.m. on July 4 to the 8400 block of Prospect Avenue when a white sedan drove southbound on Prospect Avenue, hitting the child, according to the Kansas City Police Department. The driver struck the girl on the front passenger side of the vehicle, sending her in the air toward the windshield before she rolled off near the passenger rear view mirror, according to video surveillance police obtained.

After the driver hit the girl, they drove southbound toward East 85th Street without stopping. At one point, the vehicle rolled past a stop sign at the corner of Prospect Avenue and East 85th Street while turning westbound, police said.

The child was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Investigators found part of the vehicle at the scene of the hit-and-run. The part number on the piece identified the vehicle as a 2015 to 2018 Cadillac.

Police received a tip Thursday that a suspect vehicle may be parked in the 7900 block of Garfield Avenue. Detectives found what appeared to be a white Cadillac mostly covered with a tarp when they arrived at the home, according to the search warrant.

The property owner gave permission for detectives to remove the tarp and examine the vehicle for damage.

Detectives determined the vehicle was a 2015 white Cadillac ATS. The car appeared damaged on the front passenger headlight, front passenger windshield and passenger side rear view mirror, detectives observed. There was also black hair stuck in the damaged passenger side windshield.

The property owner told detectives that his daughter called him on Wednesday and asked if she could leave her car at his home on Garfield Avenue. He agreed, but didn’t see her drop the car off in the driveway.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).