Kansas City police say teen who went missing Sunday has been found

Update: Kansas City police at 5 p.m. Sunday said Robenson Millard was found safe.

Robenson Millard, 15, was last seen Sunday afternoon after he ran away from home without his cell phone, Kansas City police said. He is also in need of medical attention.

Millard is about 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department.

He was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday near East 49th Terrace and Troostwood Road, police said.

Millard was wearing a bright orange shirt and gray pants, police said.

Anyone who sees the teen is asked to call 911 immediately.

No further information was immediately available.