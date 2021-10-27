Tuesday’s suspicious death now being investigated as homicide, Kansas City police say

Kansas City police are now investigating the death of a person whose body was found Tuesday as a homicide.

The Kansas City Police Department on Tuesday said they were investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered that morning, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the department, said at the time. On Wednesday morning, she said, the death was ruled a homicide.

Officers responded around 9 a.m. Tuesday to the area of East 37th Street and Oakley Avenue after a city employee discovered the body while looking into illegal dumping activity in the area, Drake said.

No additional information on the victim was immediately available.

The killing marked the 128th this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. There had been 160 homicides by this time last year, which was the deadliest in the city’s history. By this time in 2019, the city had suffered 126 killings.

Police asked anyone with information on the killing to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.