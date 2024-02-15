Kansas City radio station says DJ killed in shooting near Chiefs Super Bowl rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City radio station says one of its DJ’s was kill in a shooting Wednesday near the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally at Union station that left dozens of others injured.

Local radio station KKFI said DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano, was killed in the shooting.

“Our hearts and prayers are with her family,” the station posted on Facebook Wednesday night. “We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at 816 234 5111. This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community.”

At the conclusion of the rally, there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck, a KCPD spokesperson said. The shooting happened near West Pershing and Kessler roads.

Patients were transported to University Health, St. Luke’s and Children’s Mercy Hospital, officials said.

Children’s Mercy said it has 12 patients, and 11 are children. Nine of those patients have gunshot wounds. All of them are expected to recover.

Including gunshot victims and other injuries, nearly 30 were injured in the shooting, according to information from hospital officials.

Two armed people were initially arrested, police said, and later Wednesday, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves updated that a third person is now in custody.

Detectives are working to figure out if one of those three people is the same one reportedly chased down by some fans to assist police.

Graves said they have recovered at least one firearm from the scene. She did not have any information on a motive for the shooting.

Police are in the process of setting up a centralized phone number for victims, witnesses and anyone who has video of what happened.

