Kansas City reacts on social media to guilty verdict in the killing of Cameron Lamb

Kansas Citians took to social media Friday afternoon after Kansas City police officer Erik DeValkenaere was found guilty of manslaughter in the killing of Cameron Lamb, a 26-year-old Black man.

Erik DeValkenaere fatally shot Lamb four times in 2019. The officer’s trial began Nov. 8 and has attracted attention from leaders around the metro area and beyond. Judge J. Dale Youngs of Jackson County’s 16th Circuit Court read aloud the verdict at 1 p.m.

At 6 a.m. on the morning of the verdict Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that he would respect the outcome of the trial and urged others to do the same.

We expect a verdict today in the trial of a Kansas City police officer. My heart goes out to the many impacted deeply over the past several years.



I respect our courts and will respect the outcome, and ask all to join me in doing the same. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) November 19, 2021

Other community leaders also took to social media in anticipation of the verdict.

This trial does not bring this father, son, and friend back to our world. We cannot continue to have people killed by police officers sworn to protect and serve. Our hearts remain with Cameron Lamb’s family as they continue to grieve. https://t.co/jEgqwWyIfx — Urban League KC (@UrbanLeagueKC) November 19, 2021

After the verdict, several local leaders expressed relief.

“By convicting Officer DeValkenaere, Kansas City is sending a signal to all police that the days of killing Black people with impunity are over, they will be held accountable. We profoundly appreciate that justice has been served by the court’s decision." - Gwen Grant, President — Urban League KC (@UrbanLeagueKC) November 19, 2021

I want to thank the Jackson County Prosecutor, her dedicated team, and the entire Lamb family for fighting for Justice for Cameron Lamb.



KCPD Detective, Eric DeValkenaere was just found guilty for killing Cameron Lamb at the Jackson County Courthouse. https://t.co/OJQcpgVjPF — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) November 19, 2021

The Lamb family’s attorney also took to Twitter.

Eric Devalkenaere was just found GUILTY on all counts in the murder of #CameronLamb!



This is the first police officer convicted in the history of KCPD! pic.twitter.com/Jv61Z00sjd — Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) November 19, 2021

Members of the community watching the verdict largely celebrated the news on social media.

YOU WON CUZZO

WE DID IT

JUSTICE SERVED



SAY HIS NAME CAMERON D LAMB pic.twitter.com/V6nw4WjAlq — JUSTICE 4 LAMB (@OhsoAuthentic) November 19, 2021

Some small measure of good news today https://t.co/5TVcSCvjtS — Chet Manley (@WWSwagger) November 19, 2021

Some Justice today. — jdf26downthelane (@jdf754) November 19, 2021

Wow. Barely an hour after Rittenhouse. In KC, the first white officer in 80 yrs to face charges for the shooting death of a Black man has been found guilty.



In 2019, Eric DeValkenaere went into 29 y.o Cameron Lamb's backyard w/o a warrant and killed him. https://t.co/sHPQTu5GBI — Aaron Randle (@aaronronel) November 19, 2021

So glad this young man and his family got some justice #CameronLamb https://t.co/X8snVWRsbT — Rienne Camille (@RienneCamille) November 19, 2021

Guilty in Kansas City though — Natasha Dawn (@shanatadawn) November 19, 2021

This is something people should be shocked about. I'm surprised by this verdict. Thanks to @jeanpetersbaker for seeking some justice for Cameron Lamb and his family https://t.co/1NBm1gb5Es — Tim Deveney (@TimDeveney) November 19, 2021

First ever KC police officer to be charged and found guilty for killing someone. Small amount of good news today https://t.co/WEfROW5YRz — l u k e (@lukewlker) November 19, 2021

Some shared that the verdict was a step toward justice.

Thank god that Cameron Lamb is finally going to get the justice he deserves. Put DeValkenaere under the jail house. JPB did what she had to do. https://t.co/NdoJGaHxBE — -monty (@qweenmonty) November 19, 2021

Justice has been served for #CameronLamb — Yost Malone (@yost_malone1) November 19, 2021

“Involuntary manslaughter” for killing a man in his own backyard. Now they will argue down the punishment too, because police are part of the upper tier “justice” system and get special deals from the prosecutors they work with regularly. #ACAB https://t.co/1pO0K6cWBz — Dawn M. Fry (She/Her) (@dawnfry_ID) November 19, 2021

It's good to see an officer being held accountable for their actions. https://t.co/WIhgn3dqW3 — S.T. Bikes KC & (@STBikesKC) November 19, 2021

In other news, accountability happened. We need the same for Ryan Stokes!!! https://t.co/MqfYEmTt6n — Marcedes (@Sweet_Cedes1) November 19, 2021

Some noted that no matter what the verdict was, a family and community was still grieving and sent their condolences to those who loved Cameron Lamb.

May our thoughts go to Cameron Lamb's family as they continue to process and heal from their tragic loss. May this judgement be considered a small amount of the justice they need and deserve. https://t.co/ux4RGACGxg — Kiara Watts (@25karatgold) November 19, 2021

May Cameron’s family and loved ones find the healing they deserve https://t.co/a0aH6wHJtF — Emily Kristen: Human Disaster (@emkristen) November 19, 2021

A grand jury indicted DeValkenaere for first degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action about six months after he fatally shot 26-year-old Cameron Lamb in the torso and chest.

Lamb was backing his red pick up truck into the garage on the rear side of his home at the 4100 block of College Avenue when the officer fired shots on Dec. 19, 2019.

During the bench trial, prosecutors and defense attorneys painted starkly different pictures of DeValkenaere and the actions that transpired nearly two years ago.

DeValkenaere shot Lamb after officers investigating a crash reported a red pickup chasing a purple Ford Mustang. Officers in a police helicopter spotted the truck Lamb was driving and followed the vehicle.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence that anyone had dialed 911, that anyone was hurt or that a crime had taken place when DeValkenaere and another detective arrived at Lamb’s home at 4154 College Ave.

Lamb was fatally wounded as he was backing a pickup into his garage, prosecutors alleged, saying it took DeValkenaere nine seconds from the time he walked from the front of the residence to the back of the house before he opened fire on Lamb.

DeValkenaere’s conduct was “reckless,” prosecutors said, and violated the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures.

“The state of Missouri finds it absolutely unreasonable that he did this with a loaded gun,” said assistant prosecutor Dion Sankar. “We find it unreasonable because there was no reason to enter the private residence with a gun, because there was no pressing reason pressing him to move. That was his choice.”

During the trial, prosecutors also alleged the crime scene was staged and evidence was planted.

At the time that DeValkenaere shot Lamb, Lamb was not armed and the gun that police said he had with him was actually inside of a staircase near the garage, prosecutors said.

DeValkenaere testified that moments before the shooting, he saw Lamb reach with his left hand for a handgun from his waistband and point towards his partner Troy Schwalm.

“My focus moves from that weapon to the center of his chest,” DeValkenaere said. “I bring my weapon and drive it towards him. And as I acquire the front sight, I discharge a round to his center mass.”

DeValkenaere said he had a duty to protect Schwalm.

He also denied planting evidence, having any other officer alter evidence or change their report of the shooting.

Defense attorney Dawn Parsons said that DeValkenaere was given no choice when he shot Lamb.

She also said DeValkenaere and Schwalm did not need a search warrant, probable cause or consent to go on the property to investigate saying under “the totality of the circumstances, they can do that.”

“Eric did what any reasonable officer would do,” she said. “He shot Mr. Lamb to save Troy’s life.”

Steven James, a retired assistant Springfield police chief and expert on police practices, testified that DeValkenaere had “reasonable suspicion” and acted appropriately when he walked into the backyard of the residence to investigate a possible crime.

Lamb’s name, along with other Black men killed by Kansas City police officers, was evoked last year throughout racial justice protests in Kansas City.