Kansas City Reindeer Farm steps up to honor Snowglobe Express Train tickets

ODESSA, Mo. — Christmas comes early for people who were out hundreds of dollars after learning the Snowglobe Express Train would not run in Baldwin City, Kansas.

A local reindeer farm is making good on another business’ broken promise, in the name of Christmas spirit, accepting train tickets to the Kansas City Reindeer Farm.

“Reindeer are absolutely real,” Miranda Ritter said.

Ritter is not Santa, but she does take care of his reindeer. Still generous and jolly, she couldn’t stand seeing people expecting a holiday experience, instead losing hundreds of dollars.

Family of Kansas woman killed in fire calls for changes to 911 dispatch

“I’m just concerned with trying to make those families happy,” Ritter said.

She said anyone who bought Snowglobe Express Train tickets last year, but never got to ride, and won’t get to this year, can come to the reindeer farm for free.

“I’m happy to honor however many tickets you had,” Ritter said.

She said about 50 people have taken her up on the offer.

Last winter Snowglobe sent Patrons an email canceling because of “dangerously cold temperatures,” and promising to honor train tickets this year.

Snowglobe Owner Ryan Robinson said that probably impacted about 300 people and “250 of them chose to reschedule over the next month.”

He said there was no mal intent and the tickets have it printed on them that they are not refundable.

He said the company no longer exists and there will be no train rides.

Christmas Bureau asks for help amid high demand throughout KC-area

One woman who bought more than $300 in tickets said she filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.

FOX4 asked the AG’s Office how many complaints they have received and if Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is investigating.

His office responded, “We can’t comment on open investigations. If consumers have complaints, they can file with our office. The website is at www.InYourCornerKansas.com.”

Ritter said it was her mom’s idea to honor the train tickets — rubbing some reindeer magic on family memories.

“Bam build a memory,” Owner Joyce Ritter said. “If we can help people have family memories, and build those ties, that’s where it’s at. build those family memories.”

Inside Santa’s Cabin, Ritter said Santa and Mrs. Clause will take pictures with the kids. The reindeer are used to the camera, as they’ve been featured in Lifetime films.

On the farm are also what Ritter calls ‘Santa’s misfits’. They’re miniature horses, donkeys and cows that Ritter’s family rescued.

“I saw a donkey on a kill lot and then that started our rescue business on our farm,” Ritter said.

Ritter said tickets to the Kansas City Reindeer Farm in Odessa are $12.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.