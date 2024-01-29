Kansas City rent rising at one of the fastest paces in the US: report

Housing affordability has been a persistent challenge in recent years — for homebuyers and apartment renters alike.

In Kansas City, rent is rising at one of the fastest paces in the U.S., according to recent analysis from Rent, though that pace doesn’t take into account rent in other cities within the metro area.

The median rent December for Kansas City was $1,656, a year-over-year increase of 8.72%. Only four cities — Cincinnati, Ohio; San Jose, California; Columbus, Ohio; and Providence, Rhode Island — saw a bigger year-over-year increase.

Rent in Kansas City also increased month-over-month by 2%.

