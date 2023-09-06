Kansas City Royals complete wild comeback vs. White Sox on (another) walk-off balk

Kauffman Stadium hosted an impromptu home run derby on Tuesday night — that also featured a big comeback and (another) walk-off balk.

The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox combined for six homers and 11 runs in a September slugfest. The Royals prevailed with a 7-6 victory to even a three-game series between the American League Central rivals.

It was the second time this season KC won on a walk-off balk. Plenty of action happened before it.

Chicago exploded with five runs in the second inning and eventually took a 6-0 lead. White Sox infielders Yoan Moncada and Korey Lee homered in the second. Lee, who entered the game hitting .040, blasted a three-run shot for his first career homer.

Royals starter Brady Singer wasn’t efficient in his return to the mound. The Royals skipped his last start and he was reinstated from the paternity list this week. Singer allowed nine hits, six runs and struck out two batters.

However, KC chipped away at the deficit. The Royals’ offense hit three homers, starting with two in the fourth inning. An inning later, outfielder MJ Melendez hit a solo shot in the fifth.

The White Sox failed to overcome their leaky bullpen. The Royals tied the game in the ninth inning as shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. — who hopes to reach the famed 30-30 MLB mark this month — hit an RBI double.

KC won it as White Sox reliever Gregory Santos balked to score the winning run. Maikel Garcia crossed the plate as the Royals completed another comeback victory.

The Royals improved to 44-96.

Here are more notables from Tuesday’s game:

Royals blast two homers in 4th inning

Royals duo Nelson Velázquez and Michael Massey displayed their power against the White Sox. Both players helped the Royals chip away at an early four-run deficit.

Velázquez hit his 11th home run against Cease. He hit a 79.1 mph slider over the right-field wall in the fourth inning. It was his second home run in consecutive days and his eighth since joining the Royals.

Later, Massey hit the longest home run of his career. He drilled a 441-foot homer into the outfield seats as the Royals trailed 6-3 to the White Sox.

Massey finished 1 for 3 on the night. He is hitting .377 with four home runs in 15 career games against the White Sox.

Royals squander early scoring chance

The Royals were in an early hole against the White Sox. In the second inning, KC fell behind 5-0 but responded quickly.

Melendez walked to start the inning. Next, Royals designated hitter Edward Olivares doubled to put runners in scoring position.

The Royals had a golden opportunity to cut into the deficit. However, Velázquez and outfielder Drew Waters struck out. Two batters later, Massey flew out to end the threat.

The Royals reversed their fortunes late with their second walk-off balk of the season.

What’s next: The Royals conclude their three-game series against the White Sox. Jordan Lyles will start against Chicago hurler Touki Toussaint on Wednesday night.