Kansas City Royals surrender seven home runs in 15-2 rout at the Seattle Mariners

It was clear skies in the Pacific Northwest on Saturday afternoon. However, Kansas City Royals starter Jordan Lyles was stuck in his own personal rainstorm.

There was a lot of hail and plenty of thunder in the form of the Mariners’ bats.

The Seattle Mariners battered Lyles across three innings of work. Lyles allowed seven runs on six hits, while surrendering three home runs in his outing.

And Seattle cruised to a 15-2 victory at T-Mobile Park. The Royals dropped to 41-90 and mustered five hits in defeat.

The Royals had no answers for the Mariners red-hot offense. In the third inning, Lyles was in the proverbial eye of the storm. He threw 46 pitches as the Mariners sent 10 hitters to the plate during the inning.

Lyles allowed a solo home run to Mariners infielder Josh Rojas. Later, Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez crushed a grand slam over the left-field wall. It was the first of two homers for Hernandez.

The Mariners weren’t finished. Designated hitter Mike Ford hit a two-run homer that traveled 373 feet and had a 106.4 mph exit velocity.

The inning was a microcosm of Lyles’ season. He has struggled with home runs and prolonged scoring outputs. Lyles has allowed at least three runs in a single frame in 14 of his 25 starts (15 total instances).

He has been charged with 61 runs in that span. Those runs account for 56% of his 109 total runs allowed this season.

And in this game, the Mariners continued to pile it on. All-Star outfielder Julio Rodriguez hit his 22nd home run of the season, this one off Royals reliever Jackson Kowar. Meanwhile, Seattle duo Cal Raleigh and Cade Marlowe also went deep.

Seattle hit seven home runs in total on Saturday.

KC scored two runs via Drew Waters’ solo home run and Maikel Garcia’s RBI double.

The Royals have lost six of eight games on this road trip and look to avoid a series sweep on Sunday afternoon.

Here are more notables from Saturday’s game:

Drew Waters hits eighth home run

The Royals fell behind early against the Mariners. The offense was non-existent against Mariners ace Logan Gilbert.

KC produced four hits during the afternoon. Waters had the biggest hit for KC with a solo home run. He hit a 96.9 mph fastball into the right-field seats.

The homer eliminated a potential shutout. This season, Waters has eight home runs, 26 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Waters finished 1 for 3 in the game.

What’s next: The Royals conclude their three-game series against the Mariners. KC has not announced a starter for Sunday’s finale.