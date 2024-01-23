Kansas City said trash pickup was back on schedule. But some neighborhoods still waiting

Reality Check is a Star series holding those in power to account and shining a light on their decisions. Have a suggestion for a future story? Email realitycheck@kcstar.com.

After winter weather caused delays in trash and recycling collection in Kansas City in recent weeks, the city said Monday the schedule was back to normal, with no more canceled pickups.

But some neighborhoods around the city still did not get their scheduled garbage collection Monday and Tuesday.

In Union Hill and Columbus Park, where trash collection is scheduled for Monday, residents were still waiting on Tuesday. Residents in the Squier Park neighborhood, whose trash day is Tuesday, said late that morning trash services had yet to arrive.

Some Kansas City residents shared on social media sites such as X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook and Reddit that trash and recycling collections did not happen on their scheduled day Monday.

“Did anyone miss service yesterday? Our whole neighborhood, 43rd St by the stadiums, didn’t get their trash or recycle picked up,” a user on Reddit shared.

“We’re now at 6 bags of trash waiting to be picked with a back and forth of bringing it back to the garage and putting it by the curbside. I know Thur/Fri service have 6 bags already but could we possibly be rescheduled to next week again or pushed off a day? Oh, and note, there was no update made yesterday bout the missed service.”

“No trash was collected today, which is my normal day for pickup. I hope you all come tomorrow,” said one user on X.

Trash and recycling was left out for collection in Union Hill Tuesday. City officials said garbage had not been collected in some neighborhoods as crews tried to catch up after winter weather delays.

Why was trash pickup delayed again?

Because of an increased volume of trash, it is taking longer to collect, according to Sherae Honeycutt, the city’s press secretary.

The city is working to catch up on residents whose pickup may have been delayed due to cancellations from the unsafe working conditions in the cold weather, Honeycutt said in an email Tuesday. She said crews are working as fast as possible to ensure everyone’s trash is picked up.

“We ask residents to please leave trash and recycling out if they are experiencing a delay and it will be collected as soon as possible,” Honeycutt said.

If you are waiting on your trash to be picked up, she said, you can make a report on the myKCMO app or call 311. You should only make a report if your trash was not collected as it relates to the schedule:

If your scheduled trash day is Monday, you are allowed to place four bags curbside.

Tuesday and Wednesday collections are allowed to place two bags on the curb.

If your scheduled trash days are Thursday and Friday, you will be allowed to place six bags curbside this week.

If your schedule day is Friday and was not picked up on Saturday because of the cancellations, Honeycutt said the city is working to get your trash picked up on Friday as scheduled.

“We thank residents for their patience as we work through the weather conditions experienced across the metro these past few weeks,” Honeycutt said.