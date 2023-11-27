Kansas City sees first snow of the season. Here’s how much fell across the metro

A fast-moving early winter storm cut across the Kansas City metro, bringing the first snow of the season to a large swath of the metro area.

Most of the metro area saw between 1 to 3 inches, with areas to the south and east of Kansas City seeing only a dusting, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas saw higher amounts.

At Kansas City International Airport (MCI), 2.2 inches of snow fell during the storm, the weather service said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, 3 inches of snow fell in Liberty, 2.3 inches fell in St. Joseph and 1.5 inches fell in Independence, Oak Grove, Olathe and Raymore, the weather service said.

Other snowfall totals in the metro included 1.1 inches in Pleasant Hill and 1.3 inches in Blue Springs. Outside the immediate metro area, 4 inches of snow fell in Chillicothe and Trenton, and 2 inches in Savannah. Boonville saw only a dusting.

Meanwhile, the storm brought heavier snowfall to parts of Kansas. At Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, 7.8 inches of snow fell, breaking a record of 6.8 inches set in 1952, according to the weather service.

Meanwhile, 14.1 inches of snow fell in Marion, 13 in Burns, 12.7 in Hesston and 12 inches near Hutchison, all in Kansas.

Snow impacted much of Kansas in the last 30 hours with a tight gradient of amounts from little if any in southeast Kansas to around and above 12 inches near Hutchinson to Hesston to Marion. Thank you for all of the reports! #kswx pic.twitter.com/tnaJOUdDu8 — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) November 26, 2023

A Wichita snow plow clears 135th St. W. near Central on the evening of November 25.

The National Weather Service in Topeka reported that 7.2 inches of snow fell there, eclipsing the city’s total snowfall from last year of 6.1 inches.

In the Kansas City area, snow began moving into the western parts of the metro about 3 p.m. Saturday and quickly spread east over the rest of the metro.

By 7:45 p.m., most of the precipitation that was falling had switched over to snow. A few locations in the northwest part of the Kansas City metro as well as areas north of Interstate 70 were reporting 1 inch of snow already.

At 9:20 p.m., the weather service said it had seen a substantial increase in automobile crashes and spinouts over the past 30 to 45 minutes. Most of those were on bridges and fly-over ramps. It urged people to slow down.

The snow tapered off Sunday morning as the storm system moved east, the weather service said.

The snow isn’t expected to last long, however, as warmer temperatures are expected by mid-week in the metro.