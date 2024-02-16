Kansas City sets up lost and found after shooting at Super Bowl rally
A lost and found site has been set up for those who lost their belongings in the chaos of the shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally. MORE: https://trib.al/ZyGY7vU
The family of two young girls released a statement saying the children have a long road to recovery and thanking Mahomes.
The two teens were detained after the shooting. One woman was killed and over 20 others were wounded.
The amount raised for the Lopez-Galvan family has surpassed $200,000.
One person was killed and over 20 others were wounded on Wednesday.
